The Royals selected Cerantola from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Cerantola started 2024 in Double-A Northwest Arkansas where he held a 2.93 ERA across 24 games, seven of which he started in. In Omaha, he made no starts in the 13 games he appeared in, while posting a 3.77 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 14.1 innings. The 24-year old is now protected from the Rule 5 Draft in December.