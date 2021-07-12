The Royals have selected Cerantola with the 139th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

After impressing in showcase events last fall, Cerantola looked like he would be a mainstay in the Mississippi State rotation in 2021, but spotty control and command ultimately resulted in his ouster from a starting role for the eventual College World Series champions. Kansas City will likely have Cerantola begin his pro career as a starter, though a move to the bullpen could be in the offing if he can't reliably throw all three of his pitches (fastball, curveball and changeup) for strikes. The right-hander's heater averaged 95 miles per hour for most of this past season and occasionally touched triple digits, potentially giving him some upside as a late-inning arm if he can do a better job of finding the zone.