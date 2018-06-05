Royals' Eric Cole: Drafted by Royals in fourth round

The Royals have selected Cole with the 122nd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A college outfielder out of Arkansas, Cole's tools are relatively light across the board, although he surprised some people with his performance as a junior in the SEC, playing his way into the first four rounds. He is a good contact hitter with 15-homer power and average speed, and while he played center field for the Razorbacks, he probably isn't going to be a good enough defender to profile there in pro ball. Cole's ceiling is likely that of a fourth outfielder.