Royals' Eric Hosmer: Crushes 19th homer Saturday

Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's victory against the White Sox.

The first baseman got the party started with two outs in the top of the first inning by smashing his 19th homer of the year. Hosmer used an aggressive approach Saturday, seeing just nine pitches over his four at-bats while bumping his RBI total to 62. His .312 batting average and 72 runs scored this season are top-10 marks in the AL.