Royals' Eric Hosmer: Drives in four runs Tuesday

Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and four RBI during Tuesday's loss in Oakland.

Simply put, the 27-year-old is having an outstanding season. The lack of offense around Hosmer has certainly hindered his value, but the first baseman remains a top option at the position. He's played in all 119 of his team's games while posting a career-high .314 batting average and .186 ISO.

