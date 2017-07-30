Royals' Eric Hosmer: Elevating swing to new level

Hosmer is having success with a new offensive approach that sacrifices some exit velocity for elevation and location, Mike Petriello of MLB.com reports.

The first baseman's pull percentage and hard-hit contact rate have been on the decline since April, while at the same time, Hosmer's production has been soaring. Elevating the ball has been his key to success -- the 27-year-old has managed to reduce his groundball rate by nearly 20 percent from where it stood in the campaign's opening month. Hitting hard grounders isn't going to do much damage at the big-league level, so giving up some authority for a better launch angle makes perfect sense. Since April 26, Hosmer owns a .408 wOBA with a .350/.405/.565 slash line, making him one of the best hitters in the game over that period.