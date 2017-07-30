Royals' Eric Hosmer: Elevating swing to new level
Hosmer is having success with a new offensive approach that sacrifices some exit velocity for elevation and location, Mike Petriello of MLB.com reports.
The first baseman's pull percentage and hard-hit contact rate have been on the decline since April, while at the same time, Hosmer's production has been soaring. Elevating the ball has been his key to success -- the 27-year-old has managed to reduce his groundball rate by nearly 20 percent from where it stood in the campaign's opening month. Hitting hard grounders isn't going to do much damage at the big-league level, so giving up some authority for a better launch angle makes perfect sense. Since April 26, Hosmer owns a .408 wOBA with a .350/.405/.565 slash line, making him one of the best hitters in the game over that period.
More News
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Scores five times, drives in six Wednesday•
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Returns to team Saturday•
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Unavailable Friday night•
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Receives rare day off•
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Hits 14th bomb in win over Tigers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...