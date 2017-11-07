Royals' Eric Hosmer: Gets qualifying offer from Kansas City
The Royals made a qualifying offer to Hosmer prior to Monday's deadline, the Kansas City Star reports.
He's expected to pass on the one-year, $17.4 million tender for 2018 and seek a multi-year deal in free agency. Hosmer had his best offensive season yet at the plate in 2017, hitting .318/.385/.498 with 25 homers, 94 RBI, and 98 runs scored.
