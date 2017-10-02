Play

Royals' Eric Hosmer: Goes deep in finale

Hosmer went 1-for-1 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored before being lifted in Sunday's 14-2 loss to Arizona.

If he doesn't end up returning to Kansas City in free agency, Hosmer had a fitting ending to his prodcutive tenure with the team. He finishes the season slashing .318/.385/.498 while tying last year's career best of 25 home runs.

