Royals' Eric Hosmer: Goes deep Sunday
Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.
Hosmer's home run was the third in a three-batter span against starter Derek Holland. The 27-year-old first baseman is setting himself up to get paid in free agency this offseason, slashing career highs across the board with a .315/.374/.497 line.
