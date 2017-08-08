Royals' Eric Hosmer: Hits 18th homer
Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to St. Louis.
Hosmer has quietly gone about his business this season to the tune of 18 homers, 61 RBI, six stolen bases, 68 runs and a .315/.371/.498 slash line. He doesn't have the power that the top-tier first basemen offer, but Hosmer's reliability and cross-category production is still extremely valuable.
