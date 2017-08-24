Royals' Eric Hosmer: Hits walkoff homer Wednesday

Hosmer went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI Wednesday against the Rockies.

Hosmer's walkoff three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth turned a 4-3 deficit into a 6-4 win. The first baseman was also responsible for narrowing the gap earlier with a seventh-inning RBI single. This effort raised Hosmer's slugging percentage over the .500 mark to .503, continuing what has easily been the most productive season for a player that had never previously topped .465.