Royals' Eric Hosmer: Productive in doubleheader

Hosmer went a combined 3-for-9 with a home run and four RBI in a doubleheader against Seattle on Sunday.

After a trio of 0-for-4 goose eggs against the Mariners, the first baseman was productive in the second half the twin bill, swatting three hits -- including his 17th homer of the year in the sixth inning. Hosmer has now reached the 60-RBI threshold for the sixth time in seven seasons and continues to hit north of .300 (.316) this year.