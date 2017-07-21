Royals' Eric Hosmer: Receives rare day off

Hosmer is out of the starting lineup for the first time this season Friday.

Hosmer has been scorching from the plate this month, slashing .365/.420/.603 with a 1.023 OPS, but the Royals will let him take a day off for the first time all year. Brandon Moss takes over at first base in his stead and bats fourth.

