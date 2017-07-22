Royals' Eric Hosmer: Returns to team Saturday

Hosmer (personal) is back in the lineup Saturday against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Hosmer was away from the team Friday night in order to attend to a family matter, but it seems like he got everything resolved and is ready t get back in action again. He'll resume his normal spot in the lineup, batting cleanup and playing first base.

