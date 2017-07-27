Royals' Eric Hosmer: Scores five times, drives in six Wednesday
Hosmer went 5-for-6 with a home run, five runs scored and six RBI in Wednesday's 16-2 rout of the Tigers.
The homer was his 16th of the year and first career grand slam, highlighting a nine-run seventh inning for the Royals that put the game completely out of reach. Hosmer's now hitting .320 (16-for-50) since the All-Star break with four home runs, 12 RBI and 13 runs in 13 games, and his ,876 OPS on the year would establish a new career high if he keeps up that pace.
