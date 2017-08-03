Royals' Eric Hosmer: Stands out in July
Hosmer was named the team's Player of the Month after slashing .379/.434/.592 over 103 at-bats in July, KFH Radio reports.
Over 26 games in July, Hosmer ranked among the AL leaders in hits (39), RBI (21), runs (22), batting average and on-base percentage. The third baseman managed 14 multi-hit efforts, including a five-hit game on July 26 that included a grand slam. As a bonus, Hosmer doubled his season's stolen base total by swiping three bags last month. Now in his seventh big-league season, the 27-year-old's .877 OPS through 106 contests is well beyond Hosmer's career mark of .775.
