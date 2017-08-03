Royals' Eric Hosmer: Stands out in July

Hosmer was named the team's Player of the Month after slashing .379/.434/.592 over 103 at-bats in July, KFH Radio reports.

Over 26 games in July, Hosmer ranked among the AL leaders in hits (39), RBI (21), runs (22), batting average and on-base percentage. The third baseman managed 14 multi-hit efforts, including a five-hit game on July 26 that included a grand slam. As a bonus, Hosmer doubled his season's stolen base total by swiping three bags last month. Now in his seventh big-league season, the 27-year-old's .877 OPS through 106 contests is well beyond Hosmer's career mark of .775.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast