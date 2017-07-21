Royals' Eric Hosmer: Unavailable Friday night
Hosmer is not with team Friday night because he is attending to a family matter, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
This explains why the scorching hot first baseman is getting his first off day of the season. Despite the ominous circumstances, Hosmer is expected to return to the team (and presumably the lineup) Saturday. Consider him day-to-day in the meantime, however.
