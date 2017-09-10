Play

Royals' Eric Hosmer: Ups average to .328 for campaign

Hosmer went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored during Sunday's win over Minnesota.

Hosmer now has four consecutive multi-hit games and is up to an impressive .328/.393/.517 slash line with 24 homers, 85 RBI and 87 runs for the year. He's quietly putting together another strong fantasy campaign and might be saving the best for September -- when it matters most.

