Royals' Eric Skoglund: Allows five earned runs
Skoglund took the loss after allowing five earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out one across 4.2 innings Tuesday against the Mariners.
Thanks to scheduled off days and early season postponements, Skoglund wasn't needed in the Royals rotation until Tuesday against the Mariners. Based on those results and his small 2017 sample, Skoglund should not garner any fantasy attention.
More News
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...