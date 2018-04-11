Skoglund took the loss after allowing five earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out one across 4.2 innings Tuesday against the Mariners.

Thanks to scheduled off days and early season postponements, Skoglund wasn't needed in the Royals rotation until Tuesday against the Mariners. Based on those results and his small 2017 sample, Skoglund should not garner any fantasy attention.

