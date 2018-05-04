Royals' Eric Skoglund: Allows five runs against Detroit
Skoglund allowed five runs on eight hits -- including a homer -- while striking out six over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Tigers on Thursday. He issued three walks.
The lefty struggled after turning the lineup over once, allowing at least three baserunners in each of his final three frames before getting the hook. He is averaging close to a strikeout per inning, but hitters are doing damage when they make contact -- Skoglund entered the game with an opponents' hard-hit rate of nearly 50 percent. If he can't take advantage of this home matchup, there's not much hope for him in mixed leagues. A road game in Baltimore is next on the docket.
