Skoglund (1-6) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Indians.

Skoglund's only earned run came on a solo home run by Francisco Lindor in the third inning, but he was still stuck with the loss. He ended the season on a strong note, allowing only three earned runs across 20.1 September innings. Overall, he allowed a 5.14 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 70 innings at the major-league level, though he managed a paltry 49 strikeouts.