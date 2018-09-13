Royals' Eric Skoglund: Allows two in no-decision
Skoglund allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings in Wednesday's loss to the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.
Skoglund was tagged for a two-run homer off the bat of Jose Rondon with two outs in the fourth inning, but that was the only damage on his ledger. It was just the second outing for the southpaw since returning from the 60-day disabled list last week, and while he hasn't overpowered hitters (4:3 K:BB over seven innings), he's worked to an effective 2.57 ERA in that time -- though his ERA on the year still stands at a bloated 6.19. Next up will be a road start in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
