Skoglund (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Royals were routed 14-2 by the Orioles, surrendering six runs on nine hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out one.

A three-run blast by Anthony Santander in the third inning was the big blow, but Skoglund was hardly alone in getting hit hard by Baltimore on the night. The lefty has had one solid start and one disaster since joining the rotation, making him a very volatile fantasy option for his next outing Sept. 6 in Miami.