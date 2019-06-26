Royals' Eric Skoglund: Bound for Triple-A
The Royals reinstated Skoglund (suspension) from the restricted list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Omaha.
Skoglund was suspended for the Royals' first 80 games of the season in January after violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drugs policy. The lefty was allowed to begin a minor-league rehab assignment earlier this month and built up to five innings in his most recent outing with Omaha over the weekend, so he'll likely continue to be deployed as a starter while sticking around in the minors. He could be a rotation option for the big club in the second half if injuries hit the Kansas City pitching staff or if back-end arms Glenn Sparkman and/or Homer Bailey endure prolonged rough spells.
More News
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Gearing up for return•
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Slapped with 80-game suspension•
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Allows one earned run•
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Rain-shortened start•
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Lined up for two-start week•
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Fires six shutout innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...