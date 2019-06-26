The Royals reinstated Skoglund (suspension) from the restricted list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Omaha.

Skoglund was suspended for the Royals' first 80 games of the season in January after violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drugs policy. The lefty was allowed to begin a minor-league rehab assignment earlier this month and built up to five innings in his most recent outing with Omaha over the weekend, so he'll likely continue to be deployed as a starter while sticking around in the minors. He could be a rotation option for the big club in the second half if injuries hit the Kansas City pitching staff or if back-end arms Glenn Sparkman and/or Homer Bailey endure prolonged rough spells.