Skoglund (elbow) tossed four innings in his rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Monday, giving up one unearned run on three hits and no walks while striking out two.

The left-hander was making his second rehab appearance after toeing the rubber last week for the Royals' Arizona League affiliate, which marked his first game action since May 25. Skoglund threw 42 pitches Monday and will likely need to push that count up to the 80-to-90 range before being activated from the 60-day disabled list, likely in early-to-mid August. Once Skoglund is deemed ready to return, he'll likely reclaim a rotation spot and push one of Burch Smith or Heath Fillmyer to the bullpen.