Play

Skoglund has been handled cautiously this spring due to tenderness in his arm, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Skoglund has been able to appear in one game this spring, but he's currently not throwing off the mound. It doesn't sound as though he's dealing with any specific injury, but there's still a chance his delayed spring could send him to the injured list to start the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories