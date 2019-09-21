Skoglund (0-2) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk in a 4-3 loss to the Twins. He failed to record a strikeout.

Skoglund has been anything but consistent this season, but this was one of his better performances. The biggest hit against Skoglund was Miguel Sano's RBI triple in the first inning -- he only allowed one hit after that. The left-hander owns a 7.50 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 18 innings this season, with only two strikeouts to his name. Skoglund's last start of the season will likely come against these same Twins next Friday, this time at home.