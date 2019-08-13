Royals' Eric Skoglund: Dispatched to Triple-A
The Royals optioned Skoglund to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Skoglund was called up from Triple-A ahead of the final three games of the Royals' series in Detroit over the weekend but ultimately wasn't needed in long relief. After an off day Monday and with another to come Thursday, the Royals didn't have much of a need to keep Skoglund around as an extra bullpen arm.
