Skoglund will start Wednesday against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

It appears the Royals will proceed with a six-man rotation down the stretch, with Skoglund returning to a starting role after appearing out of the bullpen in his return from the 60-day DL last week. Skoglund made nine starts with the Royals earlier in the year before dealing with elbow and ankle injuries, struggling to a 6.70 ERA across those appearances.

