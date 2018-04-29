Skoglund (1-2) picked up the win over the White Sox in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, giving up one run on two hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out nine.

The left-hander threw 57 of 88 pitches for strikes in what was easily his most dominant outing yet since his promotion to the big-league rotation -- Skoglund came into the game with only 10 strikeouts in 14.2 innings, but he nearly doubled that number Saturday. He'll still take a sketchy 6.23 ERA into his next start Thursday at home against the Tigers.