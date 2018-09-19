Royals' Eric Skoglund: Fires six shutout innings
Skoglund allowed three hits and struck out two across six scoreless innings during Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Pirates. He did not issue a walk or factor in the decision.
Skoglund finished at 85 pitches (56 strikes) and likely could have pitched an additional frame under normal circumstances, but still faces some limitations after coming off the 60-day disabled list in early September. The 25-year-old has allowed two runs and five hits over 11 innings during his two starts since coming off the DL, and currently lines up to start next Tuesday at Cincinnati.
