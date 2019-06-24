Skoglund (suspension) made a rehab start at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, giving up five runs on six hits and three walks over five innings in a 6-5 win over San Antonio.

After making two rehab appearances with Double-A Northwest Arkansas earlier this month, Skoglund moved up to the Pacific Coast League over the weekend while he waits for his 80-game suspension to lapse. Skoglund covered 88 pitches in the outing and looks ready for a full-time rotation gig, though that will most likely come at Omaha rather than in Kansas City. The lefty has two minor-league options remaining, so expect the Royals to assign him to Omaha when the suspension officially comes to an end Wednesday.