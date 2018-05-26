Royals' Eric Skoglund: Hit hard by Rangers on Friday
Skoglund (1-5) took the loss Friday as the Royals fell 8-4 to the Rangers, allowing six runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out four.
The left-hander was only able to keep Texas off the board in the second inning, throwing 55 of 96 pitches for strikes and being far too hittable when he was over the plate -- in total, six of the Rangers' seven hits off Skoglund went for extra bases. He'll take a brutal 6.70 ERA and 1.8 HR/9 into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Twins.
