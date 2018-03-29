Royals' Eric Skoglund: Joins rotation
Skoglund will open the season in the Royals' rotation with Nate Karns (elbow) landing on the disabled list, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Skoglund was expected to begin the season in relief but will now serve as the club's back-end starter with an expected outing against Detroit on Tuesday on the docket. During seven appearances with the big-league team in 2017, Skoglund allowed 19 earned runs over 18 innings, with a 14:12 K:BB. The 25-year-old faired much better at Triple-A Omaha but is unlikely to make much of an impact at the fantasy level this season.
