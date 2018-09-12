Manager Ned Yost said Skoglund will be limited to 60-to-70 pitches Wednesday against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Skoglund threw just 27 pitches in his first appearance back from the 60-day DL, so he's not fully stretched out yet. The 25-year-old southpaw owns an unsightly 6.70 ERA through nine starts for the Royals this season.