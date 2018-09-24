Skoglund is listed as the Royals' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Reds and is expected to take the hill for the team's season finale Sunday against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Kansas City has been trotting out a six-man rotation for much of September, but with youngsters Brad Keller and Jorge Lopez likely to be shut down and only long-reliever Glenn Sparkman expected to replace them, it appears manager Ned Yost will roll with five starters during the final week of the season. Since Skoglund will lead off the Royals' six-game week, he'll tentatively be lined up for the two step, making him a more appealing option for fantasy lineups than he normally would be. Though the lefty has allowed just two runs on seven hits and three walks across 13 innings in his three outings since returning earlier this month from a lengthy stay on the disabled list, Skoglund underwhelming 6.5 K/9 on the season limits his upside.