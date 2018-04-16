Royals' Eric Skoglund: Monday's start postponed
Skoglund will no longer take the mound Monday against the Blue Jays, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather causing damage to the roof of the stadium.
For the second straight day, Skoglund's scheduled start has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be replayed Tuesday as part of a doubleheader. The Royals haven't announced their pitching plans for the remainder of the week, but the team will need another starter at some point with a doubleheader also scheduled against the Tigers on Friday.
