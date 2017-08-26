Skoglund will start Sunday's game against the Indians, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Danny Duffy (elbow) was surprisingly sent to the disabled list Saturday, so Skoglund will step into the rotation to make a spot start in his place. The 24-year-old made three starts for the Royals earlier in the season, compiling a 5.59 ERA and 8:5 K:BB through 9.2 innings. He allowed four runs and lasted just two innings in a matchup against the Indians earlier in the season, so it may be a good idea to stack Cleveland bats against him this time around.