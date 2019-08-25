Royals' Eric Skoglund: Pitches well in debut
Skoglund allowed two runs on two hits with three walks and zero strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Indians on Sunday.
A leadoff walk and a homer in the third led to Skoglund giving up two runs, but that's all he yielded Sunday. That's probably enough for Skoglund, who made his 2019 debut Sunday, to earn another major league start. However, he's still just 2-8 with a 5.90 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 93 innings during his MLB career, but he hasn't give up more than two runs in any of his last six big league outings dating back to Sept. 7, 2018.
