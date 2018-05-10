Royals' Eric Skoglund: Quality start in no-decision
Skoglund did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over 6.1 innings in the loss to the Orioles.
All the damage came on one swing of the bat, as Skoglund yielded a three-run homer to Chris Davis in the fourth -- his fifth long ball allowed in six starts. The young lefty fared admirably in this one, but the only two starts thus far in which he's yielded fewer than four runs were Wednesday against Baltimore and last month against the White Sox -- the two lowest scoring teams in the American League. It'll be tough to trust Skoglund against more potent lineups. He's due to take on the Rays on Monday next time out.
