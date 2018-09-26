Skoglund allowed one hit and no walks with one strikeout over 2.1 scoreless innings during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Skoglund threw 22 of 32 pitches for strikes before the game went into a rain delay, and the Royals opted to not bring him back to the mound when play resumed. The 25-year-old still lines up to start the season finale against the Indians on Sunday, and has allowed two runs on eight hits over 15.1 innings during September.