Skoglund allowed one hit and no walks with one strikeout over 2.1 scoreless innings during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Skoglund threw 22 of 32 pitches for strikes before the game went into a rain delay, and the Royals opted to not bring him back to the mound when play resumed. The 25-year-old still lines up to start the season finale against the Indians on Sunday, and has allowed two runs on eight hits over 15.1 innings during September.

More News
Our Latest Stories