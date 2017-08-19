Royals' Eric Skoglund: Recalled from Triple-A
Skoglund was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.
While he has been working as a starter at Omaha, Skoglund will move to the bullpen following this promotion. He takes the place of Neftali Feliz (fingers), who was placed on the 10-day DL as a corresponding move. Skoglund has a 5.59 ERA in 9.2 innings in the majors this year, and will likely be used as a long reliever.
