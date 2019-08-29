Skoglund is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Orioles.

Confirming what was already widely anticipated, Skoglund will receive a second turn through the rotation after limiting the Indians to two runs over five innings last weekend in his 2019 debut with the Royals. The soft matchup with the 44-89 Orioles might be enough to make Skoglund an interesting streamer, even though his career numbers in the majors (5.90 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 6.1 K/9 in 93 innings) would argue otherwise.