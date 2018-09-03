Skoglund (ankle) made a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Omaha, tossing five scoreless innings and giving up three hits and no walks while striking out three.

Skoglund was placed on the disabled list in late May with a Grade 1 UCL sprain of his left elbow, but that injury is no longer a concern after he initially began a minor-league rehab assignment back in July. However, he tweaked his right ankle in a start for the Triple-A club Aug. 2, resulting in Skoglund being pulled off the assignment just as he was preparing for a return to the big club. Though he was idle for the past month, it appears Skoglund is now over the ankle issue, leaving the door open for a return to the big club at some point in September. Manager Ned Yost indicated Sunday that Skoglund could be back with the big club as soon as next week and would be a candidate for the Royals' six-man rotation, according to Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.