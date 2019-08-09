Royals' Eric Skoglund: Returns to majors
Skoglund was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
Skoglund was sent to Triple-A in late June coming off his 80-game suspension for PEDs and is set to make his 2019 debut. The 26-year-old had a 5.14 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 49:19 K:BB in 13 starts for the Royals last season, though there's yet to be any indication of him entering the major-league rotation.
