Skoglund was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Skoglund was sent to Triple-A in late June coming off his 80-game suspension for PEDs and is set to make his 2019 debut. The 26-year-old had a 5.14 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 49:19 K:BB in 13 starts for the Royals last season, though there's yet to be any indication of him entering the major-league rotation.

