Royals' Eric Skoglund: Scheduled to start Wednesday
Skoglund is expected to start Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
With Ian Kennedy's next scheduled start being skipped, the Royals are planning on using Skoglund as their temporary replacement. Skoglund has been a liability on the mound, as he's allowed 16 runs on 23 hits and 10 walks over just five games (14 innings) this season. However, he'll have a chance to improve those stats against the underwhelming White Sox offense.
