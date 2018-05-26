Royals' Eric Skoglund: Sent to DL with UCL injury
Skoglund was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a left UCL sprain, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
Skoglund has been battling through elbow tenderness all season, per Torres, and he looked visibly shaken after getting rocked by the Rangers on Friday. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but any injury to the UCL is certainly concerning for a pitcher, and the Royals figure to proceed cautiously. The team has yet to announce a replacement for Skoglund in the rotation, but Eric Stout was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move. Skoglund had a 6.70 ERA across 49.2 innings prior to landing on the shelf.
