Royals' Eric Skoglund: Shifts to 60-day DL
The Royals transferred Skoglund (elbow) to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.
Skoglund has been sidelined since late May with a Grade 1 UCL sprain in his left elbow, and although surgery wasn't deemed necessary to address the matter, he'll still require extended recovery time. The move to the 60-day DL ensures that Skoglund won't rejoin the Kansas City rotation until at least after the All-Star break, giving No. 5 starter Brad Keller some extra job security.
