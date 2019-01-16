Royals' Eric Skoglund: Slapped with 80-game suspension
Skoglund received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for multiple performance-enhancing substances, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
Skoglund was in the running for the team's final rotation spot before testing positive for both Ostarine and Ligandrol, a pair of selective androgen receptor Modulators. The southpaw will now miss half the season, and his role once he returns remains uncertain. Across 14 appearances with the big club in 2018 (13 starts), Skoglund notched a 5.14 ERA and 6.3 K/9 across 70 innings.
