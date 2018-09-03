Royals' Eric Skoglund: Slated for Tuesday activation
Skoglund (ankle) will be reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Skoglund made a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Omaha and he looked sharp, tossing five scoreless innings. Now that the rosters haver expanded and Skoglund appears healthy, the Royals may add him to the starting rotation. He's made nine starts in 2018, struggling to a 6.70 ERA with 39 strikeouts across 49.2 innings.
